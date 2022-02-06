Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 10.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.99 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $297.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $286.12 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

