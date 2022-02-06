Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Radware reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radware by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 70,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after buying an additional 87,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 307,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 180,558 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

