Rainicorn Hits One Day Volume of $283,517.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $36.69 million and $283,517.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.24 or 0.07150265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,545.37 or 0.99643322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.