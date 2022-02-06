Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,154.03

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,154.03 ($82.74) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($92.26). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($88.01), with a volume of 51,000 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,546 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,154.03.
Randgold Resources Company Profile (LON:RRS)
Further Reading
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.