Raze Network Price Down 12% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.07 or 0.07202652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,576.48 or 1.00018044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.