Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $17.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,758. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ready Capital has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $16.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ready Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

