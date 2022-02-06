Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. Redfin has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

