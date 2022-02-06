Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,179 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

