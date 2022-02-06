Redwood Grove Capital LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 8.6% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

