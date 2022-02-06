REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

