Refinable 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $861,079.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $861,079.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.21 or 0.07141996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.84 or 0.99778288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006543 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.