Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $159.13 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

