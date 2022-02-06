Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) & Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Head to Head Contrast

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 51.65% 50.38% 34.84% Emergent BioSolutions 13.74% 18.63% 9.72%

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $8.50 billion 7.88 $3.51 billion $62.63 9.95 Emergent BioSolutions $1.56 billion 1.57 $305.10 million $4.20 10.79

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent BioSolutions. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Emergent BioSolutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 5 13 0 2.63 Emergent BioSolutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $731.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus price target of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.21%. Given Emergent BioSolutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emergent BioSolutions is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Emergent BioSolutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV. Its business units include Vaccines and Anti-Infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices; and Contract Development and Manufacturing. The company was founded by Fuad El-Hibri in May 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

