Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.80.

RGA opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

