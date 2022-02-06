Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 14,400 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $35,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $130.91 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

