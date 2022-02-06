Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 74,695 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $38,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 968,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 459,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

