Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ituran Location and Control worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $556.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

