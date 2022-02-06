Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $34,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetroChina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

