Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $35,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB opened at $216.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

