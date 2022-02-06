Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $37.51 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 87.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 90.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

XPEV opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

