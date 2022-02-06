Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 280,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,779,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE AME opened at $134.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.