Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 120.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

