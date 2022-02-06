Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

NGT opened at C$77.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$62.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$90.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.59.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

