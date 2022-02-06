Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 85,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RFP. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

