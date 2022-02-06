Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

RFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $889.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 345,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

