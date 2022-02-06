Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 223,238 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 415,047 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

