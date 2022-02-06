RGC Resources (RGCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect RGC Resources to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of -0.42.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.