RGC Resources (RGCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect RGC Resources to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of -0.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.
