RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

RIOCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 8,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,257. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

