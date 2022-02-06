Robert W. Baird Cuts Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $307.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $254.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.39. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $7,711,915. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.