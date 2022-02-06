Robert W. Baird Lowers SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLMD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 3,626,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after buying an additional 2,868,298 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,006,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 1,170,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

