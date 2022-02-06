Robert W. Baird Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $224.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.81.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

