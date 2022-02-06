Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

NYSE:ABC opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $139.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,916. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

