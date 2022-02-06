Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,868,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,975,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.