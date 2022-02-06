Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

