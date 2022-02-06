Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 14,664 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 126.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 113,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 802.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82,195 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

