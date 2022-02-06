Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,435,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $226,743,000 after buying an additional 400,685 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,516,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $166,039,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.18. 4,991,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

