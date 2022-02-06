Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,072,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.15. 4,139,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,359. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

