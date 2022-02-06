Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 70,367 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,367 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,322,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 431,120 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 52,623,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,135,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

