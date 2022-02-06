Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165,189 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

MCD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.06. 1,989,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.20. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.