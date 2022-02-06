Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Roku by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Roku by 28.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

