Rosenblatt Securities Cuts SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $50.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $654.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 3,462.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SMART Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

