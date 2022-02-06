Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $$4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Rotork has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

