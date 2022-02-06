Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,056,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 59.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,973,000 after buying an additional 322,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY opened at $115.11 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

