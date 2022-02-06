Rune Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Rune has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1,173.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $125.92 or 0.00302576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.49 or 0.07205406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,555.39 or 0.99858059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.