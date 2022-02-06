Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $121,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

SALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.41 on Friday. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

