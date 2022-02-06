Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.38.

KMB stock opened at $132.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

