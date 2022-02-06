Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

SANM stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

