ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 72.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

