Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,370 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

