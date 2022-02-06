Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2,427.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $335.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

